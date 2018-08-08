Good news for taxis? NYC moves to put cap on ride-hailing apps
In this May 16, 2012 file photo, a taxi passes in front of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo / Richard Drew, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 5:18PM EDT
New York City is reining in the growth of Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride services with a temporary cap on new cars picking up fares.
The City Council approved a package of bills Wednesday that included a one-year moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicles while the city studies the rapidly changing industry.
The Council also voted to set a minimum driver wage equivalent to the yellow cab wage for app-based drivers.
Backers of the proposals said both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as Uber cars flood the city's streets. They said the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.
But opponents said Uber and Lyft provide needed service to neighbourhoods outside Manhattan that are poorly served by yellow cabs.
