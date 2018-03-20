

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press





TOKYO -- Global shares were mixed Tuesday as some indexes recouped earlier losses set off by an overnight decline on Wall Street. Investors are awaiting the first Federal Reserve meeting under the new chairman, Jerome Powell, and anticipating the first rate increase of the year.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 gained nearly 0.2 per cent in early trading to 5,230.79, while Germany's DAX added 0.1 per cent to 12,232.74. Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.3 per cent higher at 7,062.34. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.1 per cent at 24,657. S&P 500 futures were flat at 2,723.20.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.5 per cent to finish at 21,380.97. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4 per cent to 5,936.40, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.4 per cent to 2,485.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.1 per cent to 31,549.93, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 per cent higher to 3,290.64.

FACEBOOK DROP: Facebook's worst loss in four years set off a rout in technology shares Monday. The social media giant's plunge followed reports that Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm working for President Donald Trump's campaign, improperly obtained data on 50 million Facebook users without their permission.

FEDERAL RESERVE: The U.S. Federal Reserve's first meeting under Jerome Powell's leadership ends later this week, likely with an announcement that the Fed will resume modest interest rate hikes. A healthy U.S. job market has added to confidence the economy can withstand further increases.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 66 cents to $62.79 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 49 cents to $62.54 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar recovered to 106.41 yen from 105.92 late Monday. The euro rose to $1.2337 from $1.2267.