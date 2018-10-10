Frank Stronach suing daughter Belinda over family fortune
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 10:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 10, 2018 10:17PM EDT
One of Canada’s richest families has confirmed that it is embroiled in a legal feud between father and daughter.
Frank Stronach, the 86-year-old founder of Magna International Inc., is suing daughter Belinda Stronach, a former MP, and others for a total of $520 million, alleging in part that she froze him out of the business he built and mismanaged the family fortune.
“Frank and (wife) Elfriede Stronach regret having to commence proceedings in the Ontario Superior Court against their daughter Belinda, Alon Ossip and others,” the legal team for the auto-parts tycoon said in a press release. “They only did so as a last resort, after having made considerable efforts over a period of almost two years to resolve the matters at issue on a consensual basis.”
New Jersey’s Throroughbred Daily News broke the news after obtaining a 73-page lawsuit from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. In a statement released to CTV News, Belinda wrote that “family relationships within a business can be challenging.”
“My children and I love my father,” she wrote. “However, his allegations are untrue and we will be responding formally to the statement of claim in the normal course of the court process.”
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TSX suffers worst day in more than 3 years amid broad selloff
- Dow plummets 831 points, biggest drop in 8 months
- Woman who spent US$21M at Harrods fights U.K. wealth order
- Cannabis legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor
- SNC-Lavalin: federal prosecutors won't negotiate a deal, company may appeal