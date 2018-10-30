Former Audi CEO to be released, over 4 months after arrest
In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 file photo, Rupert Stadler, CEO of Audi AG, attends the shareholders' meeting of the Volkswagen stock company in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:27AM EDT
BERLIN -- A German court has ordered the release of former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, more than four months after he was arrested in an investigation into the manipulation of diesel emissions controls.
The Munich state court said Tuesday it lifted an arrest warrant against Stadler, ruling that it was "justifiable" on condition that he refrain from contact with people relevant to the investigation. He will have to post an unspecified bail payment.
Prosecutors ordered Stadler's arrest in mid-June over fears he might try to evade justice. A week earlier, authorities searched his private residence on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.
Stadler was suspended at his own request after his arrest. Audi's parent company, Volkswagen, on Oct. 2 announced an agreement with Stadler for him to leave the automaker.
