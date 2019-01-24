Food agency expands recall of noodle dishes over undeclared egg ingredient
Ottogi brand Jin Ramen Spicy is seen in this handout photo. (CFIA / HO)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 7:57AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 8:40AM EST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expanding a recall of noodle dishes that may contain egg and could cause life-threatening allergic reactions.
It says a warning issued on Jan. 11 for certain Ottogi brand noodle products has been updated because of egg not listed on the label.
It warns that people with egg sensitivities should not eat the products, which include several instant ramen and noodle dishes under the Ottogi name.
The recall comes after a food safety investigation by the CFIA, which says it is making sure that industry removes the recalled products from the marketplace.
It says they were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, but may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
There haven't been any reported reactions linked to the products.
