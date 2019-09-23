First Lady Melania Trump rings NY Stock Exchange bell
New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham, right, and first lady Melania Trump, with the help of students from the United Nations International School, ring the opening bell of the NYSE in New York, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 11:15AM EDT
NEW YORK - First lady Melania Trump has rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
The exchange's first female president, Stacey Cunningham, escorted Mrs. Trump on Monday and discussed the exchange's history with her.
They were flanked by children from the United Nations International School while standing in front of a backdrop promoting Be Best, the first lady's youth initiative.
Mrs. Trump received applause on the exchange floor and chatted with the children, who looked excited and nervous.
Earlier news reports said some parents had objected to what they perceived as a politically themed event. Participation was voluntary.
Republican President Donald Trump is in New York for a three-day visit to the United Nations.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- First Lady Melania Trump rings NY Stock Exchange bell
- Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.7 per cent in July
- Vacations upended, jobs lost as U.K.'s Thomas Cook collapses
- Perfect storm of change, debt and Brexit sank Thomas Cook
- Financials and telecom weigh on stocks in Toronto, U.S. markets mixed