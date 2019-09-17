See how Melania Trump has revamped the White House
This Sept. 17, 2019, photo shows refreshed wall fabric in the Red Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:30PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump keeps a low profile as first lady, but she's had a busy schedule taking care of the White House.
There's refreshed wall fabric in the Red Room, repurposed draperies in the Green Room and restored furniture in the Blue Room. And those are just some of the projects she's overseen to keep public rooms in the White House looking their museum-quality best.
Guests attending Friday's glitzy White House state dinner for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, will have a chance to see what she's done with the place. First ladies meet regularly with the chief usher, the head curator and other White House staff to figure out what home improvements should top the White House to-do list.
