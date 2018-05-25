Fate of CP Rail contract offer to be decided by union members today
A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 11:23AM EDT
CALGARY -- The risk of a potential strike at CP Rail could be decided this afternoon once members from two unions complete voting on a three-year deal rejected by their negotiating teams.
At stake is whether the threat of a strike is immediately averted or additional efforts are required to secure labour peace.
Federal Employment Minister Patty Hajdu ordered last month that the company's offer be presented to union members in a vote administered by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.
Voting was extended by two days due to a technical glitch.
The minister's directive ended mediated talks between the railway and two unions: the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference which represents train operators and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents signal workers.
A Teamsters Canada spokesman says the union expects its members will reject the offer.
The union would immediately request that the railway resume negotiations to reach a deal without resorting to a strike.
The unions must give 72 hours notice if they proceed with a strike.
