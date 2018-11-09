Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. (AP / Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 9:28PM EST
Facebook is dropping a requirement for mandatory arbitration of sexual misconduct allegations, acceding to a demand recently pressed by other Silicon Valley tech workers.
Google made a similar change on Thursday, a week after thousands of employees briefly walked off their jobs to protest how the company handled sexual-misconduct allegations against prominent executives.
The move at Facebook, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, means that employees no longer have to submit to private arbitration, which kept misconduct allegations secret and sometimes allowed abusers to continue their behaviour. Employees can now press their claims in court instead. Other tech companies such as Microsoft and Uber have previously dropped mandatory arbitration.
Facebook will now also require executives at director level and above to disclose any dating relationships with company employees.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ontario Cannabis Store blames growers' label mix-up for new delivery delays
- Toronto stock market lower as energy sinks, oil trades lower; U.S. markets down
- Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in Surrey, B.C. creek
- Sidewalk Labs to weigh suggestions from panel for Toronto smart city project
- CEO who bought Bombardier's Q400 line says production will stay in Canada