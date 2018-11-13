

Two executives at a popular Winnipeg restaurant chain are taking indefinite leaves of absence as the organization investigates allegations of sexual harassment and unethical work practices.

The leaves are among a series of actions taken by restaurant chain Stella’s, following last week’s creation of an Instagram account under the name ‘Not My Stella’s.’

The account, which had nearly 12,000 followers as of Tuesday morning, features accusations of harassment, discrimination and other alleged troubling practices at the restaurants. The account is run by people who claim to be former employees of Stella’s.

Some of the employees also spoke publicly about their experiences.

On Monday – five days after the Instagram account was created – the chain announced an internal investigation, the leaves of absence, and offered an apology.

“We are deeply sorry for the difficult circumstances and we regret and apologize to all those who are hurting,” the company said in a statement to CTV Winnipeg.

In addition, the company said it would introduce new policies and provide training around respectful workplaces for all staff and management.

The people behind “Not My Stella’s” had asked for a public apology as well as compensation for mental health services. They had also asked the company to create a human resources department.

The group said on Instagram that it was “encouraged” to see the company take “more tangible steps” toward improving its work environment.

