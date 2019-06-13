

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press





TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.04 points at 16,244.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.36 points at 26,022.19.

The S&P 500 index was up 4.03 points at 2,883.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.32 points at 7,818.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.04 cents US compared with an average of 75.17 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.56 at US$52.70 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$3.90 at US$1,340.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.4 of a cent at US$2.66 a pound.