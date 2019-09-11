

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The key energy, materials and financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.45 points at 16,590.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.01 points at 26,975.44. The S&P 500 index was up 7.85 points at 2,987.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.23 points at 8,129.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.89 cents US compared with an average of 76.03 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down 14 cents at US$57.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$1,503.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.7 cents at US$2.61 a pound.