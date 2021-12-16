End of an era: Airbus delivers last A380 superjumbo to Emirates

In this July 6, 2020, file photo, a Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File In this July 6, 2020, file photo, a Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File

MORE Business News