Advertisement
Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin
In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Share:
Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.
"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency."
Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased US$1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)