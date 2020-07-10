Advertisement
Economy adds 953,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate falls
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 4:19AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 8:39AM EDT
Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy added nearly one million jobs in June as businesses forced closed by the pandemic moved to reopen.
The agency says 953,000 jobs were added last month including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time positions.
The unemployment rate fell to 12.3 per cent in June after hitting a record-high of 13.7 per cent in May.
The average economist estimate for June had been for an addition of 700,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to fall to 12.0 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv
