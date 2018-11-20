

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index sustained a triple-digit decline as a big drop in oil prices pushed the TSX down more than eight per cent in 2018.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 194.01 points at 14,877.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 551.80 points or 2.2 per cent to 24,465.64. The S&P 500 index was down 48.84 points to 2,641.89, while the Nasdaq composite was off 119.65 points to 6,908.82.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.42 cents US compared with an average of 75.86 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down US$3.77 at US$53.43 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 17.7 cents at US$4.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.10 at US$1,221.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.25 cents at US$2.77 a pound.