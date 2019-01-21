

CTVNews.ca





Dollarama officially opened its online store in Canada on Monday, which allows customers to buy a number of their products in bulk.

The online store will feature approximately 1,000 different products, according to a press release.

A number of the online items aren’t found in the company's 1,203 brick-and-mortar stores across Canada.

The company said the country-wide launch follows a successful, five-week pilot program in Quebec, which launched in mid-December.

Similar to Costco Wholesale, Dollarama says it’s hoping it can entice consumers looking to buy in bulk. For urban areas, the store will ship any order for a flat rate shipping rate of $18.

But that rate could be slightly higher depending on where customers live.