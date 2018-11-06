

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American markets all closed higher on election day as the prospect of increased gridlock in Washington, D.C., from divided government didn't seem to phase investors.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 75.01 points to 15,292.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 173.31 points to 25,635.01. The S&P 500 index was up 17.14 points to 2,755.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.11 points at 7,375.96.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.16 cents US compared with an average of 76.36 on Monday.

The December crude contract was down 89 cents per share at US$62.21 per barrel. That's the lowest level since April 6. And the December natural gas contract was up 1.2 cents at US$3.55 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6 at US$1,226.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.35 cents at US$2.73 a pound.