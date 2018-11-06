Crude oil prices hit seven-month low; markets rise on U.S. election day
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, file photo trader Jeffrey Vazquez, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 11:33AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 4:42PM EST
TORONTO -- North American markets all closed higher on election day as the prospect of increased gridlock in Washington, D.C., from divided government didn't seem to phase investors.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 75.01 points to 15,292.71.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 173.31 points to 25,635.01. The S&P 500 index was up 17.14 points to 2,755.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.11 points at 7,375.96.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.16 cents US compared with an average of 76.36 on Monday.
The December crude contract was down 89 cents per share at US$62.21 per barrel. That's the lowest level since April 6. And the December natural gas contract was up 1.2 cents at US$3.55 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$6 at US$1,226.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.35 cents at US$2.73 a pound.
