CRTC allows smaller internet companies to sell service over telecoms' fibre networks
In a move it says is meant to revive dwindling competition for internet services in Canada's two largest provinces, the CRTC will allow independent competitors to sell over the large telephone companies' fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec.
The national telecommunications regulator announced the interim decision Monday at the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto amid an ongoing review of third-party access to fibre networks in the hope of lowering prices for customers.
It represents a partial decision, with more hearings to come, in a review launched by the CRTC in March into the rates that smaller competitors pay the major telecom companies for access to their networks. At the time, the commission also announced it would lower some wholesale internet rates by 10 per cent.
The review, which has received more than 300 interventions, included an expedited probe of whether big carriers should provide smaller competitors with access to their fibre-to-the-home networks.
The CRTC said its review found there has been a significant competitive decline in Ontario and Quebec, where independent internet providers currently serve 47 per cent fewer customers than two years ago.
“At the same time, several competitors have been bought out by larger internet providers. This has left many Canadians with fewer options for high-speed internet services,” CRTC chairwoman Vicky Eatrides said in her speech to conference attendees on Monday.
“The CRTC is acting quickly to help stabilize the market.”
The decision requires large telephone companies, namely BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., to provide competitors with access to their fibre-to-the-home networks within six months. The commission said the delay will allow companies to prepare their networks and develop information technology and billing systems.
The CRTC said it is also setting interim rates that smaller competitors will pay for access to fibre networks, which will support both competition and continued investment in high-quality networks.
Bell Canada responded to the decision by announcing it would reduce its fibre network expansion, saying the CRTC's direction “discourages network investment.”
In a press release on Monday evening, Bell said it would reduce planned network investment by more than $1 billion in 2024-25, including a minimum of $500 million to $600 million next year. It noted this comes on top of Bell having already decreased its 2023 capital expenditure budget by $100 million in anticipation of the CRTC's decision.
“Rolling back fibre network expansion is a direct result of the CRTC's decision,” the company said.
“When Bell enters a community with high-speed fibre internet, it increases competition, and customers benefit from better service, better value and lower prices.”
The company said Bell's fibre network is currently available to more than seven million homes and businesses and that prior to the CRTC's decision, it had planned to reach nine million locations by the end of 2025.
“Bell will now re-consider pending builds in all communities where it had planned to expand, and will reduce its 2025 build target from nine million to 8.3 million locations,” it said.
Telus spokeswoman Kalene DeBaeremaeker said in a statement the company is reviewing the interim decision “and (looks) forward to participating in the remainder of the CRTC proceeding.”
The CRTC said its move is meant to stabilize the market in areas where it will make a significant impact on choice and affordability for consumers, in line with Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne's direction earlier this year for the CRTC to enhance consumer rights.
The decision was met with cautious praise from the Competitive Network Operators of Canada, which called the decision “an important and essential step towards a fairer competitive landscape.”
But the organization, which represents independent internet providers, said its “optimism is tempered,” noting the decision “only implements an interim regional regime for two major telephone companies and rates are still interim.”
“A national permanent framework applicable to all dominant carriers with just and reasonable rates is required to allow for true competition which is yet to be established,” said CNOC president and chair Paul Andersen.
“This is essential, as the right structure is the cornerstone for innovation and investment in the services that our members provide ... Until final rates that are just and reasonable are set, significant competition is unlikely to be stimulated.”
The regulator said its broader review remains ongoing, with the next public hearing set for Feb. 12, 2024.
No decisions have been made yet as to whether there will be a similar move affecting internet services in other provinces.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Safe and sound': First group of Canadian evacuees leave Gaza
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
BREAKING 3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed Monday in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
Zelenskyy calls for Ukrainian unity after rift with top general
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainians to remain united, days after a rift emerged between his office and the country's commander-in-chief as the war with Russia grinds on.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Israeli survivor makes emotional return to scene of Hamas attack
Tears welled in May Hayat's eyes as she stood in silence on an emotional return to the site of an Israeli music festival where she narrowly escaped death in a Hamas attack a month ago.
Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead
A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.
How often should you go to the dentist? Survey says many Canadians aren't going enough
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue
Montreal police are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.
Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed Monday in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
-
Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead
A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue
Montreal police are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.
-
Closing arguments underway in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial
Peter Nygard's lawyer is telling the jury in the former fashion mogul's sexual assault trial that the case against his client is based on contradictions, innuendo, and 'revisionist history.'
-
How often should you go to the dentist? Survey says many Canadians aren't going enough
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
-
Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel open to 'little pauses' as it bombards Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have 'overall security responsibility' in Gaza 'for an indefinite period' after its war with Hamas and expressed openness to 'little pauses' in the current fighting to facilitate the release of hostages.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Ukrainian unity after rift with top general
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainians to remain united, days after a rift emerged between his office and the country's commander-in-chief as the war with Russia grinds on.
-
At least 7 civilians killed and 20 others wounded after a minibus exploded in the Afghan capital
A minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighbourhood in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Israeli survivor makes emotional return to scene of Hamas attack
Tears welled in May Hayat's eyes as she stood in silence on an emotional return to the site of an Israeli music festival where she narrowly escaped death in a Hamas attack a month ago.
-
Blinken seeks G7 unity on Israel-Hamas war among items on crisis-heavy global agenda
Fresh from a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shifted his intense diplomacy on the Israel-Hamas war to Asia on Tuesday with an appeal for the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies to forge consensus on how to deal with the crisis.
-
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadians make Rafah crossing out of Gaza
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
-
Feds unlock public properties to build homes, say 29,200 units to be built by 2029
The federal government says it will build more than 2,800 homes on its properties in cities across the country, putting it on track to build nearly 30,000 homes on public lands over the next six years.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
How often should you go to the dentist? Survey says many Canadians aren't going enough
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope
Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count. The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.
Entertainment
-
Taraja Ramsess, 'Black Panther' stuntman, dies with three of his children in car crash
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman, actor and martial artist known for his work on the 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' movies, is being mourned after he and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
-
Ex-gang leader to get date for murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
A former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 is expected Tuesday to learn the date for his murder trial, probably next year.
-
Evan Ellingson, former child actor from 'CSI: Miami,' dead at 35
Evan Ellingson, a former child actor known for roles in 'My Sister's Keeper' and 'CSI Miami,' has died. He was 35.