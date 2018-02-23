Couillard says he is open to advancing Montreal's subway contract to Bombardier
A Bombardier plant is shown in Montreal, Thursday, October 29, 2015. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 5:30PM EST
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is suggesting he's open to giving Bombardier a contract to replace Montreal's subway cars in order to stave off potential job losses at the company.
Couillard said today during an economic mission to Washington D.C. his government was in talks to award a contract to Bombardier after the company failed to secure more work at its plant in La Pocatiere, Que.
Bombardier's transport sector lost its bid for the $630 million project to supply Montreal's electric light rail network.
The contract went instead to its rival, French company Alstom, without any minimum guarantee for local Quebec content.
Bombardier's La Pocatiere plant is currently finishing an order for Montreal's Azur subway cars and the city's transit authority was planning to replace the remainder of its aging fleet for 2036.
Couillard says in order to save jobs at the plant he is considering advancing the contract and awarding it early to the company.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Inflation cools to 1.7 per cent, but underlying rate continues to heat up
- TD Bank halts allowing customers to use credit cards to buy cryptocurrency
- Couillard says he is open to advancing Montreal's subway contract to Bombardier
- Pension fund manager OMERS earns 11.5 per cent return after all expenses in 2017
- Ottawa vows legislation allowing firms to settle corporate corruption