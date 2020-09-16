Advertisement
Consumer price index up 0.1 per cent in August: StatCan
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 4:48AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:37AM EDT
Signage mark the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in August was up 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago.
The annual inflation rate was unchanged from the year-over-year increase of 0.1 per cent in July.
The average economist estimate had been for a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent for August, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
