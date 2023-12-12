Business

    • CN resignations show firms need to take Indigenous reconciliation seriously: Experts

    Canadian National Railway locomotives sit idle in the railyard on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz/File) Canadian National Railway locomotives sit idle in the railyard on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz/File)

    Experts say corporate Canada has some soul-searching to do in the wake of the resignation of Canadian National Railway Co.'s Indigenous advisory council.

    The panel of prominent Indigenous leaders appointed by CN collectively announced their resignations Monday.

    They said the railway has failed to acknowledge past wrongs or follow the panel's recommendations for reconciliation.

    A number of large Canadian corporations have appointed Indigenous advisory councils in the last few years in response to a call to action by the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

    The committee called on corporate Canada to commit to meaningful consultation and respectful relationships with Indigenous people, and ensure they have equitable access to jobs, training, and education opportunities in the corporate sector.

    But experts say appointing an Indigenous advisory council will backfire on companies that aren't genuinely willing to implement the advice they receive.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source

    Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.

    CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

    Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    • Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say

      One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

    • CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

      Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News