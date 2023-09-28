Business

    • Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products

    (Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels) (Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels)

    A recently certified class-action lawsuit alleges false advertising on Cold-FX products in Canada, and seeks to compensate anyone who bought the products.

    The suit, filed by Toronto law firm Tyr LLP against Bausch Health, Canada Inc. and its affiliate Valeant Canada LP, was certified by an Ontario Superior Court justice Thursday.

    The two companies named as defendants distribute Cold-FX products in Canada, the law firm said in a news release following the certification.

    The suit alleges the two companies made "false, misleading, deceptive, or unconscionable advertising claims to consumers" in Canada.

    The product claims highlighted in the suit include "proven by science," and "clinically proven," as well as that they contain "clinically proven ingredients," or have a "clinically proven formula" to help reduce frequency, duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms.

    "These claims largely form the basis of the allegations in this class action that the Defendants have breached provincial consumer protection legislation, the federal Competition Act, and the federal Food and Drugs Act," Tyr LLP said.

    "The Defendants deny that they have made any false, misleading or deceptive statements in relation to COLD-FX Products and deny that they have breached any of the legislation referred to," the firm said in its news release.

    CTV News has reached out to the defendants for comment.

    Those eligible to be included in the class action must have purchased one or more of the following Cold-FX products between Jan. 1, 2017, and Sept. 28, 2023, in Canada.

    The products involved are: Cold-FX (regular and extra strength); Cold-FX Daily Support (regular, chewable, and extra strength) ; Cold-FX First Signs; Cold-FX First Signs Nighttime; and Cold-FX Daily Defence (regular and extra strength).

    The class action seeks to reimburse — in full or in part — the amounts paid by consumers for the products.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    OPINION

    OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

    For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News