China's auto sales fall 5.8 per cent in October
Heavy traffic on a city ring road in Beijing, on Oct. 26, 2017. (AP / Andy Wong)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 8:11AM EST
BEIJING -- China's auto sales fell 5.8% from a year earlier in October as demand for electric cars plunged, extending a painful squeeze in the global industry's biggest market.
An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Monday that drivers bought 1.9 million sedans, SUVs and minivans.
Buyers are putting off big purchases amid anxiety about a cooling economy and Beijing's tariff war with Washington.
Total sales, including trucks and buses, shrank 0.6% to 2.3 million.
Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles tumbled 45.6% to 75,000. Demand has been dampened by the end of government subsidies in mid-2019.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Man says Apple Card offered him far more credit than his wife, who has better finances
- China-U.S. trade uncertainty weighs on global stocks
- TC Energy says Keystone pipeline has restarted after breach in North Dakota
- Billions in sales on Singles Day, world's busiest online shopping event
- Malaysian ex-PM Najib ordered to enter defence in 1MDB case