China rejects threats, tariffs as way to resolve trade war
In this July 6, 2018, file photo, a ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 6:35AM EDT
BEIJING -- China's Commerce Ministry says officials on both sides are preparing for a meeting of Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping next week in Osaka, but that threats and tariffs will not resolve trade tensions between the two biggest economies.
Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday that "core concern" has to be properly accommodated.
He said that "If the U.S. insists on taking unilateral trade measures against China, it will definitely bring serious impacts on the economy of itself and the welfare of its people."
Trump and Xi are due to meet at a summit of the Group of 20 on June 28-29. It's unclear when the two countries' negotiating teams will resume detailed talks, which stalled in May when the U.S. accused China of reneging on earlier commitments.
