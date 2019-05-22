Canopy Growth to acquire skin-care company This Works for $73.8 million
Workers produce medical marijuana at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on February 12, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 12:16PM EDT
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. -- Canopy Growth Corp. has signed a deal to buy skin-care company This Works for $73.8 million in cash.
The Ontario-based cannabis company says This Works will be part of its entry into the natural wellness industry and boost its international presence.
Based in London, This Works offers a range of natural skin-care and sleep products.
CBD, or cannabidiol, a compound derived from hemp and marijuana, is increasingly being used in a variety of products that tout health benefits.
Canopy Growth says it will help This Works with the development of a new line of skin care and sleep solution products infused with CBD.
This Works chief executive Anna Persaud is expected to remain at the helm of operations after the acquisition.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Statistics Canada reports retail sales rose 1.1 per cent in March
- Judge rules Qualcomm violated antitrust law in chip market
- Canopy Growth to acquire skin-care company This Works for $73.8 million
- CMHC says Canadians debt levels hit record highs at end of last year
- British Steel collapses, threatening thousands of jobs