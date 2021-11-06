Canadian fashion retailer Le Chateau set to relaunch in November

Canadian fashion retailer Le Chateau is back and operating under new ownership.

Le Chateau will begin selling clothing again through its website on Nov. 16, 2021, the company announced Friday on Instagram. Customers will also be able to shop for items in-store at select Suzy Shier locations across Canada starting in the spring of 2022, according to Retail Insider.

The 60-year-old, Montreal-based clothing company filed for creditor protection in October 2020. Its brand and assets went up for sale in March of this year, and were bought by Suzy's Inc., the company behind Suzy Shier, in June.

The company said all of Le Chateau's executives and directors resigned following the closing of the sale.

Suzy's specializes in women's clothing and footwear, with more than 130 stores across Canada. Le Chateau was well-known for its selection of dresses and occasion wear.

Le Chateau had been teasing its return for weeks, with one social media post saying, "We're coming back soon … and better than ever."

It's unknown if standalone Le Chateau stores will be returning as well.

With files from The Canadian Press