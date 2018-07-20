

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay emphasized the importance of the provinces working together as an escalating trade war with the United States puts some farmers on edge.

The minister says his provincial and territorial counterparts discussed trade negotiations and the contingency plan at a conference that wrapped up in Vancouver.

MacAulay wouldn't speculate on what might happen but says there's a framework in place through the $3-billion Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help farmers manage risks and deal with problems.

British Columbia Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says the provinces stand as one voice, as Canada, in the context of the trade war.

While U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has promised that President Donald Trump will restore farmer profitability in that country, he hasn't specified how and some economists are skeptical that the administration can come up with the billions of dollars necessary to cover losses.

Perdue said last month he wasn't pushing for Canada to do away with its supply management system that controls price and supply of dairy, eggs and chicken, after Trump said he wanted the system dismantled and blasted Canada for charging a 270 per cent tariff on imported dairy products.