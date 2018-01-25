

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A new, provisional estimate by Statistics Canada suggests $1.2 billion worth of cannabis produced in Canada last year was illegally sold outside the country.

The federal agency is releasing fresh cannabis-related figures as it tries to assess the magnitude of the black market in preparation for Ottawa's expected plan to legalize recreational weed later this year.

The report says about 20 per cent of the pot produced in Canada last year was sold outside the country.

It says the vast majority of cannabis consumed in Canada is grown in the country - to the point that domestic production is comparable to the domestic production of tobacco, beer and wine combined.

The agency says the consumption of domestically produced cannabis last year was $5.4 billion, while Canadians bought about $300 million worth of pot from abroad.

The report warns that the numbers are provisional and subject to potentially large revisions because they rely heavily on assumptions.