Canada sold $1.2B of illegal cannabis outside the country in 2017: estimate
Dried cannabis plants are sorted at a plant in south-west Quebec on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 9:57AM EST
OTTAWA - A new, provisional estimate by Statistics Canada suggests $1.2 billion worth of cannabis produced in Canada last year was illegally sold outside the country.
The federal agency is releasing fresh cannabis-related figures as it tries to assess the magnitude of the black market in preparation for Ottawa's expected plan to legalize recreational weed later this year.
The report says about 20 per cent of the pot produced in Canada last year was sold outside the country.
It says the vast majority of cannabis consumed in Canada is grown in the country - to the point that domestic production is comparable to the domestic production of tobacco, beer and wine combined.
The agency says the consumption of domestically produced cannabis last year was $5.4 billion, while Canadians bought about $300 million worth of pot from abroad.
The report warns that the numbers are provisional and subject to potentially large revisions because they rely heavily on assumptions.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Retail sales up 0.2 per cent in November to $50.1B: Statistics Canada
- Canada sold $1.2B of illegal cannabis outside the country in 2017: estimate
- Short-term solutions to minimum wage hike could hurt businesses: Freshii founder
- Wall Street wobble pulls down Asian stocks
- Grumpy Cat snatches lump of cash in California court