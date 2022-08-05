Canada's unemployment rate remains at historic low of 4.9 per cent
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent in July, remaining unchanged from the historic low reached in June.
The federal agency says in its latest labour force survey the economy lost 31,000 jobs, marking the second consecutive month of job losses.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The number of public sector employees fell, while the number of self-employed workers rose.
Canada's labour market remains exceptionally tight, with over one million job vacancies across the country. The unemployment rate is the lowest on record with comparable data going back to 1976.
Statistics Canada says despite the labour shortage, there is no evidence of a rise in the proportion of people leaving or switching jobs.
The pace of wage growth also held steady since June, with average hourly wages rising 5.2 per cent year over year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's unemployment rate remains at historic low of 4.9 per cent
YOUR FINANCES
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Some grocery products see price drops, despite sky-high inflation
While Canadians are feeling the pocketbook pain of soaring inflation, some products, such as chicken and tomatoes, have actually gotten cheaper in recent months.