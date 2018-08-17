Canada's biggest airline seeks finance ministry approval to form insurance firm
Air Canada is seeking finance ministry approval to form its own life insurance company as a gateway to the annuities market and a hedge against looming pension payouts. (Andrew Vaughan/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 6:27PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Air Canada is seeking finance ministry approval to form its own life insurance company as a gateway to the annuities market and a hedge against looming pension payouts.
A spokesperson says the airline aims to shore up pension risks by buying annuities from Canadian insurers and reinsuring the fixed payments through an insurance subsidiary.
The Montreal-based carrier plans to purchase the annuities over several years, starting in 2019.
The country's largest airline currently doles out $725 million in annual pension payouts. That number is projected to grow to more than $900 million in a decade.
Air Canada says the national market is too small to bear such big annuities purchases.
The airline's defined benefit pension plans cover nearly 53,000 employees -- roughly half of whom are retired -- and carry a solvency surplus of $2.6 billion.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- 'Disjointed' system hinders B.C. First Nations in wildfire fight
- Annual inflation rate jumped to 3 per cent in July, highest reading since 2011
- Stocks in Toronto close higher, inflation report helps boost Canadian dollar
- Poll of CRA auditors suggests tax system unfairly favours the rich
- Higher fuel, labour costs push airfare skyward, boosting rise in inflation