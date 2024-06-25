Business

    • Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries

    Tulips bloom as people make their way along Wellington Street and past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Tulips bloom as people make their way along Wellington Street and past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

    The agency reported prices for services rose 4.6 per cent from a year ago as consumers paid more for cellular services, travel and rent. Prices for goods rose one per cent.

    Grocery prices rose 1.5 per cent year-over-year in May, a tick higher compared with April, when they rose 1.4 per cent.

    The annual inflation rate for April was 2.7 per cent.

    The latest consumer price report comes after the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point earlier this month to 4.75 per cent.

    Today's inflation reading, along with the upcoming June inflation data, are expected to play a key role in the central bank's next rate decision, set for July 24.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News