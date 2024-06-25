BREAKING Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in May, up from 2.7 per cent in April, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday.
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.
The agency reported prices for services rose 4.6 per cent from a year ago as consumers paid more for cellular services, travel and rent. Prices for goods rose one per cent.
Grocery prices rose 1.5 per cent year-over-year in May, a tick higher compared with April, when they rose 1.4 per cent.
The annual inflation rate for April was 2.7 per cent.
The latest consumer price report comes after the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point earlier this month to 4.75 per cent.
Today's inflation reading, along with the upcoming June inflation data, are expected to play a key role in the central bank's next rate decision, set for July 24.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
A controversial change to the capital gains inclusion rate has now taken effect.
Staging a home can be time consuming and expensive, but now with artificial intelligence, you can see what a home would look like renovated or with a coat of paint.
Alec Baldwin's defence attorneys argued Monday that damage done during FBI testing to a revolver that killed a cinematographer on the set of the Western "Rust" has stripped them of the ability to put on a proper defence at the actor's forthcoming trial, and asked a New Mexico judge to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge against him.
A court in southern Nepal convicted a controversial spiritual leader known as "Buddha Boy" on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
The International Criminal Court said Tuesday it has issued arrest warrants for Russia's former defence minister and its military chief of staff for attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, the third time the global court has issued warrants for senior Russian leaders.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Toronto earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
Some 115,000 Americans live in British Columbia and a partisan volunteer group is trying to mobilize as many of them as possible to vote in the fall’s U.S. election, which promises to be contentious and attention-grabbing on both sides of the border.
Speaker Randy Weekes officially tendered his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party Government Caucus – following an extended saga that saw Weekes accuse government MLAs of harassment.
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
A city councillor will table a motion later this week asking staff to study the possibility of establishing a permanent pedestrian link to the Toronto Islands.
Work has been temporarily stopped at a mine in central Yukon after what the company says was a failure of its system that uses chemicals to help extract gold.
The cargo ship Dali headed out of Baltimore for Virginia on Monday, nearly three months after it lost power and crashed into one of the Francis Scott Key bridge’s supporting columns and caused the bridge to collapse.
The death toll in the attack by Islamic militants in Russia's southern region of Dagestan has risen to 21 after a wounded police officer has died in a hospital, officials said Tuesday.
Hundreds of Kenyan police officers were leaving Monday for Haiti, where they will lead a multinational force against the powerful gangs whose deadly violence spiked this year and helped bring about a change in government.
South Korea threatened Tuesday to restart anti-Pyongyang frontline propaganda broadcasts in the latest bout of Cold War-style campaigns between the rivals after North Korea resumed its trash-carrying balloon launches.
Her kids are not reading the newspapers. Instead, they're looking at their phones to find information. That's the example Anita Anand brings up when she's asked about the federal government's payments to social-media influencers.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world.
Two U.S. astronauts abandoned plans to exit the International Space Station to conduct maintenance on Monday due to a spacesuit malfunction.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
A married couple from Clearview Township is set to appear in season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are on set for "Freaky Friday 2." The two are reprising their roles of mother and daughter Anna and Tess Coleman, although the plot is mostly being kept under wraps.
What is a bad credit score, and will you still be able to get a mortgage if you have one? A broker has advice on what you should know if you're looking to buy a home but are worried about your credit.
A new co-working space has opened in in Waterloo, Ont. that's being described as the office of the future.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7-million richer.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to terms on a max extension, one that will be worth about $225 million over five years and could reach about $270 million if he meets supermax criteria, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.
Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Canada accused China of undermining global trade rules and flooding the market with electric vehicles Monday as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland kick-started the process required to impose new import taxes on Chinese-made EVs.
The Ontario elementary school that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid once attended is abuzz with excitement ahead of Monday night’s Stanley Cup Final.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) prize home draw. In the West Latimer area of Langley Township you’ll find this year’s coveted prize: a nearly 3,500 square-foot newly built home worth more than $2.35 million.
The B.C. government will consider updated seatbelt regulations following a school bus crash near Lac La Hache that left more than a dozen people hospitalized last week, Premier David Eby said Monday.
A city councillor will table a motion later this week asking staff to study the possibility of establishing a permanent pedestrian link to the Toronto Islands.
A section of Stoney Trail by the airport is closed after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an 'important week,' adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected 'soon.'
Ottawa police are calling in backup from other jurisdictions to help keep an eye on Canada Day festivities.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds say the Snowbirds and Frecce Tricolori will conduct a series of flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau at approximately 12:15 p.m.
More than 830 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first six months of 2024, with 10 per cent of all vehicle thefts in Gloucester-Southgate.
An app developed by a Montrealer, aims to reduce car thefts by giving smart phone users a kill switch on their device.
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
Quebec has a desperate need for sign language interpreters, in both French and English. There are currently only around 250 interpreters across the province, but advocates say there needs to be double that number to meet the demand.
The Panthers will spend the summer sipping from hockey's holy grail. The Oilers, meanwhile, have plenty of questions about the future.
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday for a giant in the Canadian business industry.
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
Residents in Saskatchewan's south took to social media to show off the damage caused by Sunday's province-wide storms.
A former Regina teacher is on trial after being accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek.
A new co-working space has opened in in Waterloo, Ont. that's being described as the office of the future.
Environment Canada is investigating whether Carrot River, Sask. was hit by a tornado on Sunday night.
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced joint funding of $97 million to increase internet access across parts of northern Ontario.
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Barrie's former captain of the Barrie Colts hoists the Stanley Cup after Game 7.
An Orangeville man faces charges after calling police about a possibly impaired driver.
According to Environment Canada, some of the thunderstorms have the potential to become severe with the main threats being strong wind gusts and large hail.
The Florida Panthers are NHL champions for the first time in the team's history, and a Belle River native was among them.
The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) has issued an opioid alert following a recent string of overdoses.
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after slitting another man’s throat in the parking lot of a mall in Nanaimo, B.C., last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
It’s the signing of a historic agreement between Cowichan Tribes, the federal government and the provincial government. It will see the province’s largest First Nation take back its inherent right to self determination.
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., acted surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
Two northern Ontario residents are taking home big prizes playing the lottery.
On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced joint funding of $97 million to increase internet access across parts of northern Ontario.
One person is in hospital in Sault Ste. Marie after a brutal attack by a stranger wielding a metal baseball bat.
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
