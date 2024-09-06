Business

    • Canada Post proposes 25-cent price hike for stamps in 2025

    The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents to $1.24.

    The organization says it's kept letter mail rate increases to a minimum over the past decade and the one-time increase would help align stamp prices with the rising cost of providing the service.

    Canada Post says letter mail volumes have decreased by 60 per cent over the last two decades while the number of addresses to serve has gone up.

    In August, Canada Post's board chair said its financial situation was unsustainable as it deals with not only lower letter volumes but also more competition in parcel delivery.

    Canada Post says that if approved, the new rates would take effect on Jan. 13 after the holiday mailing season.

    It says the new rates would generate about $80 million in additional gross revenue in 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News