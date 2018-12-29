Canada Goose opens Beijing store following delay
Jackets are on display at the Canada Goose Inc. showroom in Toronto on Thursday, November 28, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 11:36AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:49PM EST
TORONTO - Canada Goose Inc. says its new store in Beijing has opened following a delay.
The Toronto-based luxury parka maker has said the delay was due to ongoing construction.
The announcement of the delay came in mid-December, in the midst of growing tensions between China and Canada following the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.
Since Meng's Dec. 1 arrest, Canada Goose's stock has dropped by about 36 per cent to $57.06.
Earlier this year, Canada Goose announced its China expansion plan, which also involves an office in Shanghai and a store in Hong Kong.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada Goose opens Beijing store following delay
- Toronto stock index up slightly, U.S. markets mixed after big gains on Thursday
- Aphria says hostile bid from Green Growth undervalues cannabis company's stock
- Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces
- Euro currency remains a work in progress on 20th birthday