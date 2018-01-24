

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The U.S. government shutdown has delayed a decision on whether duties should be maintained against Bombardier's C Series jet.

The U.S. International Trade Commission says the vote has been put off by one day and will take place Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

The agency will determine if the introduction of the C Series into the U.S. harms Boeing.

Delta Air Lines was expected to receive the first of its firm order for 75 CS100 planes in the spring, but now plans to wait until the aircraft destined for U.S. customers is built in Alabama.

Boeing launched the trade case last April, arguing that governments in Canada and Britain subsidized the plane's development and allowed Bombardier to sell it at unfairly low prices.

The vote will come a few days after Montreal-based Bombardier petitioned the USITC to "reopen the record" to consider Embraer's new E190-E2 jet as a competitor.