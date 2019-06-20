Boeing eyes more 737 Max sales after post-crash drought
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:00AM EDT
LE BOURGET, France -- Boeing says it's discussing possible sales of the 737 Max with several customers as it tries to rebuild trust after two deadly crashes.
The plane remains grounded pending regulatory approval of a software fix. But Boeing Senior Vice-President Ihssane Mounir told reporters Thursday that customers are considering new orders because "it's a long-term game, and people would like to get ahead of their plans."
At the Paris Air Show this week, Boeing won its first potential order for the 737 since an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March and a Lion Air crash in October that killed 346 people combined.
Mounir said Boeing isn't yet ready to launch a new plane they called the New Midsized Aircraft despite the launch this week of a similar jet by rival Airbus.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- World shares gain on Fed reassurance, hopes for trade truce
- Mexico become first country to ratify USMCA trade deal
- Ottawa greenlights northern airlines merger in wake of 'monopoly' warnings
- Annual pace of inflation rose in May to 2.4 per cent: StatCan
- Governments earned $186M in pot taxes in 5 months of legalization: StatCan