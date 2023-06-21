BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
The central bank released Wednesday its summary of deliberations for its June interest rate announcement, shedding light into the decision to raise its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
That's the highest it's been since 2001.
The rate hike came after the central bank declared a pause earlier in the year, appearing cautiously optimistic that interest rates were high enough to quash inflation.
But the Bank of Canada says the decision to raise rates was prompted by a recent string of economic data that showed the annual inflation rate ticked higher and consumer spending was more resilient than expected.
Those numbers reinforced concerns among members of the governing council that higher interest rates were needed to cool inflation.
Members of the governing council, which include the governor and the central bank's deputy governors, considered whether they should raise interest rates immediately or signal that a rate hike was likely in July.
Waiting would give them more data to look at before raising rates again, the central bank said.
"On the other hand, members felt that enough data had accumulated to convince them that more restrictive policy was needed. Therefore, it was preferable to take the required action and continue to assess economic developments to guide future actions," the summary says.
The rate hike came after data showed inflation rose slightly to 4.4 per cent in April, while the economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter.
Consumer spending was particularly strong, rising 5.8 per cent in the first three months of the year.
The labour market has also remained exceptionally tight, though data released after the rate hike showed the unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May.
The Bank of Canada has not indicated whether it plans to raise interest rates again on July 12 and says its governing council will make the decision based on incoming data.
However, many forecasters are expecting another rate hike, noting the central bank will want to double down on its effort to take the steam out of the economy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.