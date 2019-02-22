Barrick Gold reviewed possible merger with Newmont Mining, no decision made
A logo for the Barrick Gold Corporation is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, April 28, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 10:32AM EST
TORONTO -- Barrick Gold Corp. confirmed Friday that it has "reviewed the opportunity" to merge with rival Newmont Mining Corp. but that no decision has been made.
The Toronto-based gold miner said in a brief statement that it has considered an all-share, zero-premium transaction with Colorado-based Newmont -- a move that would combine two of the world's largest gold producers.
Newmont could not immediately be reached for comment.
The possibility of a deal comes less than two months after Barrick completed its merger with Randgold Resources that saw Randgold founder Mark Bristow become chief executive of the combined company.
Newmont announced a friendly deal in January to acquire Vancouver-based Goldcorp Inc. for US$10 billion. That transaction has not yet been completed.
Barrick shares were down three per cent early Friday, at C$17.05, and Goldcorp shares were down four per cent, at $14.58, on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Newmont was up two per cent, at US$36.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- SNC-Lavalin Group slashes dividend 65 per cent, reports $1.6B fourth-quarter loss
- Barrick Gold reviewed possible merger with Newmont Mining, no decision made
- Retail sales edged down 0.1 per cent in December: StatCan
- Saputo buying United Kingdom-based Dairy Crest Group for roughly $1.7 billion
- Gymboree to close all 49 stores in Canada, 331 stores in U.S.