Atlantic Canadian politicians meeting in N.B. to discuss region's economy
Halifax's skyline is shown in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 6:48AM EST
MONCTON, N.B. -- Federal and provincial politicians will be in New Brunswick today to discuss growing Atlantic Canada's economy.
Atlantic premiers and federal ministers Dominic LeBlanc, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Lawrence MacAulay, Seamus O'Regan and Ahmed Hussen are scheduled to attend the meeting in Moncton.
Among the topics to be discussed by the leadership committee of the Atlantic Growth Strategy are trade and investment, innovation and infrastructure.
The committee will also highlight the region's Ocean Supercluster, one of the successful proposals under Ottawa's $950-million Innovation Superclusters Initiative.
Ministers LeBlanc and Petitpas Taylor and New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant will co-host a news conference following the meeting.
