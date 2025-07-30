ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Japanese technology giant Panasonic announces a new chief as its profits barely hold up

By The Associated Press

Published

A businessman walks past a corporate logo of Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.