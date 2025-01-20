ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Billionaires' wealth soared in 2024, anti-poverty group says as the elites prepare for another Davos

By The Associated Press

Published

Amitabh Behar, executive director of Oxfam International, speaks to The Associated Press during an interview ahead of the Annual Meeting of the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.