ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Asked about Chinese ferry deal, Gregor Robertson says ‘buy Canada’ policy needs work

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson speaks with media before appearing at the House of Commons transport committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.