Apple expects iPhone 14 shipments to be hit by China's COVID curbs
Apple has said that shipments of its latest lineup of iPhones will be "temporarily impacted" by COVID-19 restrictions in China.
In a statement on Sunday, the company said that its assembly facility located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is "currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," due to COVID-19 curbs.
"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models," the tech giant said. However, the company expects lower shipments for those models than "previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,"Apple added.
Run by Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, the facility in Zhengzhou has been grappling since mid-October with a COVID-19 outbreak that has caused panic among its migrant workers. Last week, authorities imposed a seven-day lockdown of the area that houses the factory.
The lockdown is putting tremendous strain on Foxconn and Apple just before the key holiday shopping season begins and highlights how China's stringent zero-COVID-19 policy is hurting international business.
In recent weeks, top global and Chinese companies – from carmakers to tech giants – have experienced huge disruptions to their businesses as the world's second-largest economy doubles down on its zero-COVID-19 approach.
Things may not improve any time soon. China's State Council reiterated its unwavering commitment to the nation's zero-COVID-19 policy during a press conference on Saturday, despite rumours that the government might loosen pandemic restrictions and cut quarantine days.
While Apple has become the latest victim of China's COVID-19 curbs, it is weathering the global economic downturn better than fellow tech giants. Last month, the company beat Wall Street analysts' sales and income expectations for the quarter ended in September.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.