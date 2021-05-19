OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation in April rose to its highest level in nearly a decade as gasoline prices posted a record increase compared with a year ago, when they plunged due to the pandemic.

The annual pace of inflation rose to 3.4 per cent in April, up from a 2.2 per cent year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in March.

The April reading was the highest since May 2011 when it rose 3.7 per cent.

Gasoline prices in April were up 62.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis, the largest annual increase Statistics Canada has on record.

Removing gasoline prices, Statistics Canada says annual inflation for April would have clocked in at 1.9 per cent.

Regionally, Statistics Canada says prices rose year-over-year in every province, but were generally higher in Atlantic Canada where furnace fuel oil, which has risen in price, is more often used.

Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.3 per cent (2.7)

Prince Edward Island: 5.3 per cent (3.3)

Nova Scotia: 4.2 per cent (2.8)

New Brunswick: 4.2 per cent (1.9)

Quebec: 3.4 per cent (2.2)

Ontario: 3.3 per cent (2.2)

Manitoba: 3.2 per cent (1.6)

Saskatchewan: 3.7 per cent (2.4)

Alberta: 3.3 per cent (1.9)

British Columbia: 3.0 per cent (2.0)

The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L.: 3.9 per cent (2.4)

Charlottetown-Summerside: 5.3 per cent (3.4)

Halifax: 4.1 per cent (2.6)

Saint John, N.B.: 3.8 per cent (1.8)

Quebec City: 3.4 per cent (2.2)

Montreal: 2.9 per cent (1.9)

Ottawa: 4.1 per cent (2.7)

Toronto: 2.4 per cent (1.7)

Thunder Bay, Ont.: 3.4 per cent (2.1)

Winnipeg: 3.0 per cent (1.6)

Regina: 3.9 per cent (2.4)

Saskatoon: 3.1 per cent (1.9)

Edmonton: 3.0 per cent (1.7)

Calgary: 3.1 per cent (1.7)

Vancouver: 2.8 per cent (2.0)

Victoria: 3.2 per cent (1.5)

Whitehorse: 3.1 per cent (1.1)

Yellowknife: 2.0 per cent (-0.1)

Iqaluit: 0.6 per cent (-0.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021