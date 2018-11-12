Amazon picks NYC, Northern Virginia as sites for new headquarters: report
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, photo, a rusting ferryboat is docked next to an aging industrial warehouse on Long Island City's Anable Basin in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 10:28PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 10:40PM EST
Retail giant Amazon has chosen New York City and Northern Virginia as the sites for its second and third headquarters, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The year-long process started with 238 candidates competing for a single spot worth 50,000 new jobs and billions of dollars in investments.
That was cut down to a short list of 20 cities last January, with Toronto the only remaining Canadian contender. Amazon then revealed it would be building two new headquarters.
The new headquarters will be built in New York’s Long Island City and Arlington County’s Crystal City, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Amazon will reportedly make the announcement as early as Tuesday.
