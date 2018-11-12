

CTVNews.ca Staff





Retail giant Amazon has chosen New York City and Northern Virginia as the sites for its second and third headquarters, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The year-long process started with 238 candidates competing for a single spot worth 50,000 new jobs and billions of dollars in investments.

That was cut down to a short list of 20 cities last January, with Toronto the only remaining Canadian contender. Amazon then revealed it would be building two new headquarters.

The new headquarters will be built in New York’s Long Island City and Arlington County’s Crystal City, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Amazon will reportedly make the announcement as early as Tuesday.