

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The new owner of oil and gas wells developed by environment-focused Imaginea Energy Corp. is being named in a report on the release of 250,000 litres of oil and water east of Jenner in southern Alberta.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says on its website that the liquids leaked from a line owned by Calgary-based Cor4 Oil Corp. and flowed down a hill into a marsh. The incident was reported Saturday, but it's unclear when it happened.

The regulator says response activities are ongoing and cleanup is underway, adding no impacts to wildlife have been reported and the landowner has been notified.

In November, Imaginea Energy CEO Suzanne West said she had parted ways with her financial backer, Lime Rock Partners of Houston, and her Calgary company's oil and gas assets had been taken over by Cor4, a newly created private entity.

She said at the time she welcomed the change because her company would be free to focus on creating a new industry of "clean hydrocarbons" with zero emissions, pollution or use of fresh water.

However, she died in March after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The company is now called Imaginea Ai and is focused on developing artificial intelligence and clean technologies.

Cor4 CEO Colin Davies did not immediately return a call requesting comment.