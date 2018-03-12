

Air Canada’s computer systems are back up and running after the company’s airport systems, check in and customer call centres all experienced outages for several hours on Monday.

Air Canada confirmed things were back online on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“We can confirm airport systems, check-in and customer call centres are now all back online,” the company tweeted. “We’re expecting some flight delays but we’re getting everyone on their way. Please check your flight status before going to the airport. We thank customers for their patience.”

Several airports across the country reported delays and system issues with Air Canada.

People stuck in airport lines have been posting pictures on social media of lines backed up with hundreds of people waiting.

