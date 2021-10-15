After Alitalia's demise, ITA airline launches with new look

Fabio Lazzerini, left, CEO of new national carrier ITA, poses with President Alfredo Altavilla during the presentation in Rome, on Oct. 15, 2021. (Roberto Monaldo / LaPresse via AP) Fabio Lazzerini, left, CEO of new national carrier ITA, poses with President Alfredo Altavilla during the presentation in Rome, on Oct. 15, 2021. (Roberto Monaldo / LaPresse via AP)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8

A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.

Vehicles move across the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP / Paul Sancya)

U.K. lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents has died

British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a routine meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united the U.K.'s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social