The world premiere of the I.D. Buzz Cargo concept, the transporter with "the potential to write history as one of the most advanced," took place last week at the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 event in Hannover. The new concept vehicle is a progression from the 2017 I.D. Buzz concept and could make it to market by 2021.

Just like the rest of the I.D. family and as the concept video that made the world fall in love with the idea and what it promised back in 2017, the nostalgic I.D. Buzz Cargo is based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), meaning that it is a fully electric vehicle reaching up to 550km while being 100% emissions free. Plus, there is an optional solar-paneled rooftop that can extend the driving length up to 15km. Talk about flower power.

But that's far from all the high-tech features this transporter concept has to offer. Keeping the idea of "utility vehicle" in mind, the cockpit and cargo space are connected via a digital cargo system allowing for fast and efficient use of the "Internet of Things."

The vehicle drives with "full automation" through the I.D. Pilot mode. When the driver uses the autonomous mode, the steering wheel will retract and allow the seat to rotate to the right 15 degrees allowing for use of the workspace. Even the third seat placed between the driver and passenger seats can fold down presenting even more room to work. After all, the purpose of creating the transporter was to, "simplify working in the vehicle."

By design, the I.D. Buzz Cargo has an impressive amount of space, especially since the 48-kWh lithium-ion battery is integrated into the floor and there's no combustion engine in the front. Even so, the vehicle can turn in a circle less than 10 meters in diameter -- perfect for urban navigation. Meanwhile additional workspace can be fashioned outside the transporter thanks to a workbench that can be unfolded out of the back doors.