Volvo's Polestar opens China factory to export to Europe, U.S.
Volvo brand Polestar hopes its new electric vehicle will be able to break Tesla's stranglehold on the market. (Polestar)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 1:53AM EDT
BEIJING -- Volvo Cars' performance electric car brand, Polestar, has opened a factory in western China to produce a gasoline-electric hybrid for export to Europe and the United States.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said Tuesday exports of the two-door, carbon fiber Polestar 1 coupe start this year to Europe, priced at about 150,000 euros ($165,000).
Ingenlath said exports to the United States from the factory in Chengdu start next year.
Volvo Cars is owned by Chinese automaker Geely Holding.
